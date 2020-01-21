Edenderry footballer to manage Raheen

RICHIE Dalton has been appointed as the new Raheen manager. The Edenderry man agreed to take the job over the weekend, ending a lengthy search for a manager by the club who were relegated to the Intermediate Football Championship last year.

He played senior football for Edenderry last year and is likely to combine playing and managerial duties this year, though he has had some injury problems in recent times.

Dalton is an interesting choice by Raheen and they will be hopeful that he will be able to motivate full commitment from their players. He has been one of the best club midfielders in Offaly for several years and also had a few good years at county level.

A teacher at Tullamore College, Dalton played 33 league and championship games for Offaly from 2009 to 2013 but did not return to the panel after being controversially dropped by then manager Emmett McDonnell after the 2013 league campaign, even though he still had plenty to offer at that time.

Raheen are in a transitional period and will be very eager to bounce back to senior “B” after the bitter disappointment of relegation last year. Dalton's first challenge will be to extract full commitment from the players and take it from there then.