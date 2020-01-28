Jubilant St Rynagh's through to All-Ireland camogie final

THERE were great celebrations in Banagher and surrounds on Sunday when St Rynagh's qualified for the All-Ireland Camogie Club Intermediate Championship final.

The Offaly girls produced an excellent second half display to beat Galway's Carnmore by 2-13 to 0-13 in a very enjoyable All-Ireland semi-final in Ballinasloe. Their very considerable reward is an “Carnmore was a skilful fast team and it was our work rate that brought us through in the end” said influential St Rynagh's forward Grainne Dolan after the game. Dolan and her team mates were relieved and delighted with the result as she said that all the girls worked hard for. They got the all important goals and the side “stuck to our plan and outworked them”.

It was a tit for tat game and defender Sinead Moran agreed, mentioning that when teams gets to an All Ireland semi final, they work hard to be there and so her side were expecting a big contest which was what they got.

“We felt the hurt from last year so we wanted to work hard and not be in the same place again,” she said. Speaking about their game plan, Moran added that the side linked well together because the girls know each other so well. “We worked hard on our style of hurling as well as our work rate to try and play a quick physical and fast game, get the ball to each other’s hand, keep it sim,” she added.

Looking ahead to the All-Ireland final, Grainne Dolan smiled: “It’s going to be tough and we will be carrying last year’s hurt (lost to Gailtir in semi) into that game. We want to do what we did today, outwork the team. It’s great for any team to get to Croke Park, but we want to finish the job, we want the cup, we want the All Ireland title.”

