Lusmagh Camogie Club presents ‘An Evening of Song with Paul Harrington’

St Cronan's Church was the idyllic location for a recent 'Evening of Song with Paul Harrington', a fundraiser for Lusmagh Camogie Club.

On December 15, Paul made the journey to Lusmagh along with his friend Graham Murphy. The evening started with neighbours and friends guided by the festive lights provided by Central Tool Hire and volunteers, gathering together over mulled wine in the festively decorated parish hall and some light bites to eat before taking the short walk across to the beautifully decorated candlelit church by Geraldine from Gem Gardens.

Once everyone was settled into their seating of choice the festivities began with MC Blathnaid Ni Chofaigh commencing proceedings and introducing Pascal Kennedy and Michaela Keenaghan to open the event before a quick interval.

Paul Harrington then took to the altar accompanied by his friend Graham providing beautiful storytelling and song, captivating the whole audience throughout the evening. Paul and friends were so captivating that those who attended spoke after about moments of joy, tears and hairs standing on the backs of their necks during their songs and how they would have gladly listened to all the musicians for longer. Of course these emotional responses to the songs could not have impacted without Ciaran on sound ensuring Paul's songs were clear and majestically heard by all present.

Upon commencement of our evening of song MC Blathnaid began the raffle for some amazing raffle prizes which comprised of concert tickets, a hotel break, luxurious hampers, fresh turkey and amazing meal vouchers, all of which could not have been possible without their amazing friends, Banagher Credit Union and Crank Road cafe/ restaurant.

Therefore, to conclude, the organisers would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported their fundraiser and final 40th anniversary club celebrations, who sponsored the amazing raffle prizes, and offer their deep appreciation to those who volunteered to help us make the evening such a success.