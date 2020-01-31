Banagher Fire Station gets new lease of life as local company re-opens its doors

Banagher Fire Station shut its doors after a long battle to retain the local fire service in 2010. However, local company West & South Offaly Homefix opened the former station's doors when they moved up into the premises last week.

Delighted with the new premises, Shane Dynan, Manager, outlined to the 'Tribune' that their office is still based in the Crank House, Banagher. However, this new facility, based in the former fire station, will be used as storage for the company's equipment.

Unfortunately, he said there wasn't adequate storage in the Crank House and therefore, they had to look around at other options, available in the locality. Shane said he then got in touch with Cllr John Leahy, who got working on assisting the company.

West and South Offaly Homefix will use the former fire station as a storage facility and a workshop as part of their business. Homefix is a community service programme funded by Pobal to provide a minor home repair service, senior alert scheme and a friendly call service to over 65s in the communities of west and south Offaly.

Going forward, Shane said they are always trying to develop the company and were delighted to welcome a fleet of three new vans, which were purchased using funding from the Dormant Account Fund.

Cllr John Leahy said the closure of the fire station in Banagher was associated with a “lot of negativity at the time”. “There was a big battle to keep it open. But, now when you see Shane and his crew in it, providing a service for the people of Banagher and the wider West and South Offaly area again, it's great.”

Cllr Leahy said he knows people who have retained the services of West & South Offaly Homefix and they were delighted with the quality of their work. “It's also nice to see the doors of the fire station open again,” he added.

Meanwhile, there are also plans afoot to run a weekly bingo from 2pm to 4pm in the Banagher Further Education and Training Centre from February onwards. More details to follow.