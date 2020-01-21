Conroy and Burns set for Ireland 7's action this weekend

TULLAMORE duo Jordan Conroy and Megan Burns have been included in Ireland mens and women's 7's squads respectively that will line up at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series leg in Hamilton, with Anthony Eddy naming two 14-player panels for the trip to New Zealand.

Both have been integral and long standing members of their respective squads throughout the 7's circuit and will be looking to make their mark in New Zealand.

Ireland Women’s Sevens captain Lucy Mulhall has returned to full fitness to lead the side, while Stacey Flood is also included in the travelling squad for the New Zealand Sevens at the FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26.

Eddy, the IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby, has been boosted by the fact that he can call on 12 of the mens squad that reached the quarter-finals in South Africa and Jordan Conroy, a speech merchant who plays his club rugby with Buccaneers, will be looking to continue his excellent start to the season having scored 11 tries in the opening two tournaments.

The New Zealand Sevens is the third combined leg of the season, with both Ireland Men and Women drawn in Pools alongside Canada and European rivals France and Spain.

Ireland Women are currently ranked 10th in the World Series standings, will get their campaign underway against Canada on Saturday, January 25 (9.52am local time, 8.52pm Irish time), while Eddy‘s Men open their tournament against the Canadians on the same day (11.57am local time, 10.57pm Irish time).

Men's schedule

Pool C:

Friday, January 25

Ireland v Canada, FMG Stadium Waikato, 11.57am local time/10.57pm Irish time

Ireland v Spain, FMG Stadium Waikato, 5.24pm local time/4.24am Irish time

Saturday, January 26

Ireland v France, FMG Stadium Waikato, 11.29am local time/10.29pm Irish time

Play-offs and Finals, FMG Stadium Waikato, TBC.

Women's schedule

Pool C

Friday, January 25

Ireland v Canada, FMG Stadium Waikato, 9.52am local time/8.52pm Irish time

Ireland v France, FMG Stadium Waikato, 3.08pm local time/2.08am Irish time

Saturday, January 26

Ireland v Spain, FMG Stadium Waikato, 8.45am local time/7.45pm Irish time

Play-offs and Finals, FMG Stadium Waikato, TBC.